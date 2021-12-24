A massive amount of snow is rapidly falling in Colorado's mountain region, resulting in extremely dangerous travel conditions.
In the case of Wolf Creek Pass, one to two inches of snow is falling per hour and visibility has been reduced to less than a quarter-mile thanks to winds in the range of 50-60 miles per hour.
Those traveling should proceed with caution, as heavy snow and extreme conditions are also expected along the I-70 corridor through early Saturday.
Check out a tweet about Wolf Creek Pass from the National Weather Service below:
9:30 AM 12/24 Update: Heavy wind driven snow will continue across the eastern San Juan mountains today. Travel will remain hazardous especially as winds increase again through the late morning and early afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/IsFmbbzGWA— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 24, 2021
