While Rocky Mountain National Park typically keeps as much open as possible during winter months, extreme conditions have disrupted operations on December 30.
According to a breaking news press release, blowing snow has resulted in whiteout conditions on the more popular eastern side of the park with conditions deteriorating on the western side of the park, as well. Roads on the eastern side of the park from the Fall River Entrance and Beaver Meadows Entrance have been shut down.
Images posted by the park show that roads are also snow-packed and icy. The park reports that more than 70 vehicle slide-offs have occurred in the park over the past week.
According to the report, dangerous winter storms have been in the forecast for the park, expected to last from Wednesday night into Saturday morning. Those headed to the park should anticipate possible disruptions as heavy snow falls and wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour blows through.
According to MountainForecast.com, around a foot of snow should fall on Longs Peak through Saturday.
More information regarding possible closures and disruptions can be found on the Rocky Mountain National Park Twitter page as it becomes available.
This wintery weather is part of a major storm rolling through the state, expected to drop multiple feet of snow on some mountains. Record-setting snow may also fall in Colorado Springs, should any accumulation occur.
