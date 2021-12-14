The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently shared an interactive map of the United States that illustrates the historical probability of a white Christmas around the country.
In order for it to be meteorologically considered a "white Christmas," there must be at least an inch of snow on the ground, according to the administration.
Though Colorado is known for its snowy winters, some regions around the state have a historically higher chance of seeing snow on Christmas than others.
For example, the NOAA reports the Colorado Springs only has around a 21 percent chance of having a white Christmas. Meanwhile, Crested Butte is one of the few places in the country that has a nearly 100 percent historical probability of at least an inch of snow on the ground that day.
The map below is determined by the climate averages over the last three decades.
"On the map, dark gray shows places where the probability is less than 10 percent, while white shows probabilities greater than 90 percent,' NOAA said.
Here's a look at the probability of snow on the ground on Christmas day in other parts of Colorado, according NOAA.
Alamosa: 40%
Colorado Springs: 21%
Boulder: 47%
Buena Vista: 34%
Denver: 40%
Dillon: 90%
Dinosaur: 61%
Durango: 89%
Fort Collins: 34%
Georgetown: 71%
Grand Junction: 27%
Greeley: 43%
Gunnison: 72%
Hayden: 92%
Lamar: 19%
Las Animas: 17%
La Junta: 21%
Monte Vista: 50%
Montrose: 74%
Pueblo: 15%
Steamboat Springs: 98%
Sterling: 32%
Trinidad: 33%
Although it's still a little early for official forecasts, some models are suggesting that a snow producing storm system could move through the state around and after Christmas, according to OpenSnow.com.
"The good news is that all three major longer-range ensemble models, which produce multiple versions of their forecasts, continue to show this stormy period around Christmas between roughly December 24-27," Open Snow meteorologist Joel Gratz said in a report on Tuesday.
To receive official updates on weather in your area, visit the National Weather Service's website here.
