Since arriving on the scene in 2014, TINCUP Whiskey has become a staple at bars and campsites around Colorado. One reason this brand of spirit is so easy to spot on the shelf is it's highly-recognizable bottle. While a unique bottle can often be part of a marketing gimmick, the TINCUP bottle is inspired by Colorado's rough and rowdy past.
Here are a few aspects of the TINCUP bottle that Coloradan whiskey drinkers can appreciate:
1. The 'tin cup' lid
While getting a free shot glass with each bottle is pretty nifty, the reason behind TINCUP whiskey's signature 'tin cup' lid is actually embedded in roots of mining culture. More than a century ago, in dry, high-elevation mine shafts, corks would break and rot, rendering them useless at keeping whiskey safe in a bottle. Thus, miners were forced to find a solution, landing on heating tin and wrapping it around the opening to keep their booze sealed and safe. The TINCUP 'tin cup' topper pays homage to that.
2. Six sides
While most liquor bottles tend to be round, the TINCUP bottle is six-sided. This part of the design is meant to help keep the bottle in place when put on its side versus rolling away. Whether it's rolling down a mine shaft, away from a campsite, or off the side of a mountain, this design feature makes the bottle perfect for a Colorado adventure.
3. Bumpy letters
Another feature that differentiates the TINCUP bottle from many other whiskeys is the raised lettering on the glass. While many bottles rely on a simple paper label, TINCUP's design makes the lettering much more permanent.
This design aspect is another one that comes from days of the Wild West. When bottles were transported long distances across the country by train, the trip was often brutal and damaging to weaker labels, thus glass lettering was a more durable way of ensuring a bottle could be identified once at its final destination. Additionally, counterfeiting bottles was a problem, with criminals known for removing labels of one whiskey and replacing it with their own. By putting the lettering on the bottle itself and sealing the product, this became much more difficult.
4. It's all in the name
While the TINCUP namesake has ties to the 'tin cups' used by miners, founder Jess Graber says the name comes from a tiny mountain town near Aspen called Tin Cup, Colorado. Located at 10,157 feet, this town was once a thriving mining community, now consisting of mostly summer homes and seasonal residents.
5. The 'Fourteener' line
Further showing off their Colorado roots, TINCUP's recent release of the limited edition 'Fourteener' whiskey series pays homage to the state's largest peaks, with an illustration of Longs Peak found on the bottle. Aged 14 years and at a price point of $70 a bottle, this whiskey series is designed to taste of vanilla, syrup, and caramel. It's also worth noting that the company donated $14,000 to Colorado Trails Initiative as part of the series release. More info on this new release here.
