It's no secret that many mountain folk love their whiskey and one Denver-based whiskey company is set on giving them a nod, while also giving back to the local community.
Earlier this month, TINCUP introduced their 'Fourteener' bourbon whiskey, aged 14 years and named after Colorado's many 14,000-foot peaks. The launch also included a $14,000 donation to the Colorado Fourteener Initiative, which helps to preserve and restore trails on Colorado's tallest peaks.
The recently released bottle of TINCUP Fourteener features Longs Peak, a 14,259-foot mountain found inside of Rocky Mountain National Park. It's also the peak that's found on the state-themed quarter and is perhaps the most recognizable summit from the Denver metro area.
According to TINCUP, this high-end spirit has sweet aromas of vanilla and sugar cookie, hitting the palate with flavors of caramel, syrup, vanilla, and butterscotch. It's 84 proof and the recommended way to consume it is neat or on the rocks.
With a retail price of $69.99, this isn't a cheap bottle, though this price point does make it more affordable than most whiskeys of the same age and quality.
In addition to coming in a 'limited release' Longs Peak-themed bottle, it also comes with a rose gold-colored 'tin cup' cap.
The TINCUP Whiskey 'tin cup' cap is a subtle reference to how miners would store their typically corked beverages in days of old. Dry mountain mines would cause the corks to crack, rendering them useless. Thus, mountain miners would melt tin around the opening of their bottles to ensure a better seal.
Learn more about TINCUP's new Fourteener whiskey here.
