With Christmas Day in the rear view mirror, it's time to start thinking about recycling your Christmas tree. Dried-out trees pose a fire risk, making it important to properly dispose of trees when the holiday is over. Recycled trees are often turned into mulch or composted.
Remember, before recycling a tree, make sure all decorations have been removed, including the tree stand.
Here are a few places around the state that are collecting recycled trees:
Denver
The City of Denver is conducting its seasonal 'Treecycle' program again this year, offering a number of recycling stations across the city from January 2 until January 31. In May, free mulch from this collection will be made available to Denver residents.
The following Treecycle locations are open for drop off in Denver:
On weekdays:
- Cherry Creek Transfer Station – 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on E. Jewell Ave.)
- Havana Nursery – 10450 Smith Rd. (enter on Smith Road)
Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. (next to the Denver Animal Shelter)
On weekends:
- Sloan’s Lake Northwest Parking Lot – W. Byron Pl. and Yates St.
- Bruce Randolph – E. 40th Ave. and Steele St.
- Fred Thomas Park – 2400 Quebec St.
- Evie Dennis School Campus – 4800 Telluride St.
- Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave.
- Carson Elementary - 5420 E 1st Ave.
- Kennedy High School – Newland St. and Brown Pl.
- Slavens Elementary – 3000 S Clayton St.
- Congress Park – 850 N Josephine St.
Colorado Springs
Six sites are accepting trees in Colorado Springs from December 31 to January 1 and January 7-8 for a suggested minimum donation of $5 per tree.
- Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway)
- Falcon Trailhead (South of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road)
- Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive)
- UC Health Park (Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.)
- Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road & 30th Street – be mindful of area detours)
- Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue & Union Blvd.)
Douglas County
Several tree recycling spots are located in Douglas County. Douglas County residents are invited to pick up free mulch anytime of the day through January 31 tree recycling locations.
- Bayou Gulch, 4815 Fox Sparrow Road, Parker
- Challenger Regional Park, 17299 E. Lincoln Ave., Parker
- Fairgrounds Regional Park, 500 Fairgrounds Drive, Castle Rock
- Highland Heritage Regional Park, 9651 S. Quebec St., Highlands Ranch
Fort Collins
The following Fort Collins locations will accept recycled trees for a $5 fee.
- Ewing Landscape Materials 3501 E. Prospect Ave.
- City of Fort Collins: Timberline Recycling Center - Hard to Recycle Materials Yard, 1903 S. Timberline Rd.
- Larimer County Green Waste Program, 5887 S. Taft Hill Rd.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.