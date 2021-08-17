A new study from WalletHub is tracking America's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, revealing a list of the nation's quickest and slowest recovering states.
Colorado was ranked as the 22nd-fastest state recovering from COVID-19. The Centennial State ranked at No. 12 in COVID health, No. 34 in leisure and travel and No. 44 in economy and labor market.
America is slowly recovering from the pandemic as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease. As a result, the unemployment rate has dropped to 5.4 percent from its high of 14.8 percent in April 2020, according to the study.
As for unemployment rates in Colorado, the state ranked 50th for the highest unemployment rate compared to pre-pandemic levels.
It's also worth noting that Colorado has a very strong housing market, having the 5th highest number of active real estate listings compared to pandemic levels, according to the study.
"The U.S. is gradually recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and states have heavily relaxed their COVID-19 restrictions," the study reads. "As a result, the unemployment rate has dropped to 5.4% from its high of 14.8% in April 2020."
South Dakota was the top-ranked overall state followed by Nebraska, Maine, Iowa, and New Hampshire. Louisiana ranked last on the list as the nation's slowest post-pandemic recovering state.
To determine the list of states recovering from fastest, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 key metrics ranging from the share of the population fully vaccinated to the real GDP compared to pre-COVID levels.
See the full study here.
