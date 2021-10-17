A 2021 data analysis by Wallethub named Colorado the sixth most energy-efficient state in the country.
"Energy is expensive. In fact, it’s one of the biggest household expenses for American consumers. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the average U.S. family spends at least $2,000 per year on utilities, with heating and cooling of spaces alone accounting for more than half the bill," the study reads.
The study analyzed the efficiency of auto and home-energy consumption in order to make the determination.
Colorado ranked behind Rhode Island, Minnesota, Massachusetts, New York, and Utah (which came in first).
SNAPSHOT: How did Colorado rank overall? (1- Best; 50-Worst)
Home energy efficiency: 4
Auto energy efficiency: 15
"The Department of Energy estimates that adopting energy-efficient measures in the home could reduce a family’s utility costs by as much as 25 percent. It pays to conserve, especially during a time of increasingly warmer temperatures," the study said.
In a related MoveBuddha study, five Colorado cities made the top-25 'best U.S cities for electric trucks' list.
