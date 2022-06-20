How's Colorado's patriotism rank compared to other spots around the country? According to one recent data analysis, Centennial State locals are loving the 'red, white, and blue.'
Days away from 4th of July festivities, WalletHub released their breakdown of what American states are the most patriotic, comparing 13 metrics that fall into two different categories – military engagement and civic engagement.
Colorado ended up ranking 12th in terms of military engagement, with this category of data including criteria like military enlistees per capita and number of veterans. The state also ranked relatively high in terms of civic engagement – 15th – with data in this category related to civic education requirements, share of voters, and volunteerism (with Colorado ranking 4th in volunteer rate).
The most patriotic state was determined to be Alaska, followed by Montana and Virginia. New York (49th) and Arkansas (50th) were determined to be the least patriotic states overall.
See the full list here.
(2) comments
I forgot to say my tops & socks are always red white and blue too!!Jess
Sad commentary on Patriot cities of America! You can tell by the outside of our home we are very patriot! I am personally very patriot! And most people who know know it well as I always have my barrette on my ponytail or up do! Jess
