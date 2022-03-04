A recent data analysis published by WalletHub aimed to identify the best and worst states in the U.S. for women.
"In 2022, women in some parts of America still get the short end of the stick — even as they outnumber men in most states. For instance, women represent nearly two-thirds of all minimum-wage workers in the U.S. Their political representation also suffers, as women make up 51% of the U.S. population but only 24% of the Senate and 27.6% of the House of Representatives," the report read.
The analysis evaluated 25 key indicators to make the determination including, women’s economic and social well-being, and women’s health care and safety.
Colorado ranked 23rd overall, with the third highest percent of women-owned businesses in the country.
SNAPSHOT: How did Colorado rank? (1- Best; 50-Worst)
Women’s Economic & Social Well-Being: 19
Women’s Health Care & Safety: 24
The WalletHub map below shows how other states around the country matched up.
Massachusetts was ultimately determined to be the best state in the country for women. Oklahoma ranked as the worst.
See the full analysis and methodology here.
