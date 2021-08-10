A new study from WalletHub shows Colorado is the 17th best state to have a baby in 2021.
To determine the best and worst state for having a child in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metric including cost, health care accessibility, and baby-friendliness. On a more granular level, factors included things like hospital conventional-delivery charges to annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.
Overall, Colorado ranked 45th in cost, 24th in health care, 6th in baby-friendliness, and 15th in family-friendliness. The 6th place baby-friendliness comes as no surprise, as it's not uncommon to see outdoor recreators bringing their babies along for the adventure.
The Centennial State ranked the 5th worst in hospital cesarean-delivery (C-section) charges.
Massachusetts, Minnesota, and the District of Columbia topped the list for the best states to have a baby in the U.S. As far as the worst state to have a baby in the country goes, Mississippi landed at the bottom of the list.
The average delivery costs nationally are around $4,500 for a mother with insurance, but that cost more than doubles without proper coverage. Birthing costs, however, vary from state to state, considering the average cost of living. Childbirth costs can also differ due to delivery complications.
See the full report here.
In another related ranking, one looking at access to good healthcare, Colorado ranked 7th.
