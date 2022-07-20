Colorado users of the popular workout tracking app Strava are sure to relate – you never know what type of stunning display of athleticism you'll come across while browsing workout feeds of athletes around the state. While scanning my feed today for motivation that might get me out on a run of my own, I saw a trail time that truly dropped my jaw.
Joseph Gray, a world champion trail runner that frequents Colorado, ran the 4.63-mile standard route to the top of 14,433-foot Mount Elbert in just one hour, four minutes, and 58 seconds, gaining 4,366 vertical feet along the way, according to the GPS route he posted to Strava, with an average grade of 17.9 percent.
Based on the Strava leaderboard for the route, this is the fastest time that anyone has ever recorded on this specific segment and the competition is intense, including the likes of well-known runners Seth James DeMoor, Sage Canaday, and Killian Jornet.
Considering that this route probably takes most people three to five hours to complete, that's pretty stunning.
Gray is also known for posting the record time up the Manitou Incline in 2015 at just 17 minutes and 45 seconds.
Editor's Note: On Gray's Strava post he noted that the run took him one hour, four minutes, and 51 seconds, a few seconds short of the Strava route. It's likely his stopwatch may be more accurate, but the Strava route time is included in this piece as that is typically what's used when determining official times.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.