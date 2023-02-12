The details of the potentially "high impact winter storm" that is expected to hit portions of Colorado later this week are still not totally clear, but the National Weather Service (NWS) has released some predictions ahead of the storm.
A first round of wintry weather is expected to hit the state on Monday morning through Tuesday morning.
"Snow will mainly impact the higher terrain during this time, especially the eastern San Juan Mountains where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect," the service said.
A second storm that is expected to be stronger and more widespread will potentially impact Colorado beginning on Tuesday night.
According to the service, the storm system is still on track to impact Colorado on Tuesday night through Wednesday. However, the storm track and strength is still subject to change, which could effect the potency of the storm. On its current track, the storm does appear to be favorable for snowfall across Colorado, the service said.
At this time, it is still to early to nail down official snow total predictions, but below find maps that highlight the regions that are expected to be impacted.
Travel impacts are expected, especially for south and southeast Denver.
High winds and blowing snow is also something that the service is keeping an eye on for Wednesday.
"Blowing and drifting snow will be possible, depending on the intensity of storm as it moves into the Central High Plains. The most prone areas would be the northeast and east central Colorado plains due to existing snow and higher probability of gusty winds. I-70 Corridor east of Denver could be most susceptible to combination of snow and winds," the service said.
As this storm gets closer, visit the National Weather Service website for additional updates and alerts.
