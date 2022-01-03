The cause of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County remains under investigation, though authorities have been making headway in determining what sparked the blaze.
Sparked amid strong winds capable of pushing rapid growth, downed power lines owned by Xcel Energy were first blamed for starting the Marshall Fire. This suspicion has since been dismissed after crews determined these downed lines were communication lines, which reportedly do not have the ability to spark a fire.
Deputies of the Boulder County Sheriff's Office have since conducted a search warrant at a property in connection with the investigation into the start of the blaze, though few details related to this operation were released.
The search warrant reportedly applied for a shed that was seen burning during early moments of the fire in a widely-circled video. Though the shed was located near where the fire started burning and while rumors blamed this structure for playing a key role in the start of the Marshall Fire, a report from CBS Denver says that authorities found no credible evidence of this being the case at this time.
While authorities did state on Sunday that the fire's origins had been narrowed down to a specific neighborhood, other details were not available and the investigation into this question continues. It is believed the blaze started in the area of Colorado 93 and Marshall Road.
Lightning was not present in the area at the time, making a natural start of the blaze highly unlikely.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.