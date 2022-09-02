According to the Tri-County Health Department, an Adams County resident that had contracted the West Nile virus has died, adding to two other West Nile virus deaths that took place in western Colorado earlier this year. These three deaths were among 39 individuals that caught the virus statewide during 2022, with officials stating that these numbers are higher than norm, also being seen a little earlier in the year.
Though the specific location of the recent death was not publicly released, Adams County is considered part of the Denver metro area, home to Brighton and Thornton.
The Tri-County Health Department recommends that people use bug spray, install screens on windows, and avoid standing water to help prevent the spread of West Nile virus.
When it comes to the West Nile virus, most cases are mild, with symptoms developing about a week after a bite occurs. While about 80 percent of people never show any symptoms, when symptoms do occur, they typically include fever, nausea, and headaches.
