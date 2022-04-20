Nope, it's not April Fools' Day, but no, Colorado isn't getting a mountain-themed Disneyland – yet.
"Hey Disney, we're ready for Mountain Disneyland," tweeted Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Tuesday, with the governor later writing "we will grant Mickey and Minnie full asylum in Colorado" in another tweet.
Polis' tweets were in response to controversy in Florida, which involves a recent threat from Florida Governor Ron Desantis to take away Disney's "special privileges" that let the company manage its land use, building regulations, roads, and other aspects of its parks opposed to a local government. It also allows for a major tax exemption.
DeSantis' call for change follows Disney's criticism of the state's "Don't Say Gay" law, which bans teachers and school personnel from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity with students through third grade. Disney has pledged to help repeal the law.
On April 20, the Florida Senate passed a bill to eliminate Disney's special tax district, with the bill set to move to a vote in the House. It's been reported that the change, if passed, could cost Disney $200 million annually in property taxes, alone.
In addition to Polis being critical of moves DeSantis has made against Disney, he has also addressed comments DeSantis has made against Twitter, as well.
"Florida's authoritarian socialist attacks on the private sector are driving businesses away," wrote Polis. "In CO, we don't meddle in affairs of companies like Twitter or Disney."
DeSantis called his state pension system's holding of Twitter stock "stagnant" and an "injury to the fund," saying that "it hasn't been great on return of investment." He then stated that he sought to hold the company board accountable for breaching their fiduciary duty.
The Twitter board has been under scrutiny after Elon Musk offered to buy the company at $54.20 per share – above the company's current value, which peaked from $39 to about $51 per share on April 5 following the announcement of the Musk offer. Twitter stock has since dropped to around $45.50 per share on April 20.
Musk's offer to buy Twitter has been a topic of debate as it relates to free speech. Some feel like Musk's purchase would help protect free speech on the social media platform, while others fear that current moderation on Twitter is required for the platform to be safe and constructive.
In regard to Twitter, Polis responded by tweeting that Colorado is "ready for Twitter HQ2."
Could new taxes and changes to exemptions end up pushing Disney out of Florida? If so, would they head to the Colorado mountains? We'll have to wait and see, but this writer is guessing it will be years before any sort of Mickey Mouse statue is seen at a trailhead beside a 'fast pass' line in the Centennial State.
(11) comments
Polis is a fool. The “don’t groom my 6 year old” bill that FL passed is a good thing, and we need it in CO!
Is Out There going to start going political?
If I wanted to hear what Polis had to say, I would watch the local news..............
Which I don't!
Sounds like we need a new Governor come November! Save CO or what’s left of it. Don’t bring in anymore liberal crud!
And where would you put it Polis? We already have too many people here as it is. Libs interfere all the time in businesses - the ones they dont like or agree with anyway. And how about all that censoring of news and info...
"In CO, we don't meddle in affairs of companies like Twitter or Disney."- Polis One of the first acts that Polis did when he became governor was make it more difficult for Colorado Oil companies to drill. Which is part of the reason why gasoline in Colorado is above the cost of the nation's average. Polis and Democrats meddle plenty in business affiars.
This seems to me a rather polarizing and partisan posting for Out There Colorado. We have enjoyed your state and this news source very much, but this story seems to fit better on a different, Fox/CNN type social media platform.
I agree; this sounds like Out There CO is starting to show its wokeness. What a shame. I can only hope that such rampant liberalism will start to get its smackdown - come November and in all elections, but locally and nationally. The pendulum has swung so far left; all I could hope for is a radical swing just to return to center.
Oh my goodness not CNN please ,they never tell the true story! Jess
Polis is as woke as the worst of them. Look a little deeper into the Reedy Creek Act and you'd find that at the time Disney was coming to FL, the county couldn't handle the infrastructure and needs of such a large venture. Now, some 50 odd years later, and the state and county have certainly grown enough to handle the needs. And of course Polis will continue to push the lie of "don't say gay" that the other FL legislation passed, completely ignoring the changes to K-3 education only. Oh, CO, you are almost a lost cause with your liberal nonsense.
Thank GOD! We are not all like Polis!!! Some of us actually do not want a Disneyland or Disney World like Polis wants here! I want Minnie back in her cute skirts ( she is not HRC for crying out loud) and red shoes and have fun without worrying what they are going to do to her and maybe Mickey next, those poor sweet things! Vote all Republican come November please! The world is becoming insane with all the liberal people out there! Jess
Nailed it
