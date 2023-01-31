Owners of the Estes Park Aerial Tramway announced "with a heavy heart" that operations of the historic attraction are set to end.
The son of Robert Heron, the man who built the tramway in 1955, has been running the operations of the attraction since Robert's death in 1999. Son John Heron passed away in 2022 and the family is unable to keep the attraction running.
"Unless a new owner comes forward to take over the business and operations, the Tramway will not be open for the 2023 season," said the family. "We would like to see the heritage of the Tramway continue and we are open to all interested parties and ideas."
The tramway was constructed after the 10th Mountain Division contracted an employer of Robert Heron to build a portable tramway for use in Italy and Germany during World War Two. Heron was assigned to the task and developed a passion for this mode of transportation, later applying his skills to the construction of a tramway in Estes Park. He was also involved in the early days of ski lift development.
More than 3 million people have taken the Estes Park Tramway to the top of 8,900-foot Prospect Mountain since its opening, traveling up 1,110 feet of vertical gain in about 3.5 minutes. What makes a tramway unique is its free-span design, meaning no support towers are needed. It's known for providing stunning views of the surrounding area.
The Estes Park Tramway is considered the first scenic tramway to be built in America.
Anyone interested in the Tramway as a business opportunity can contact [email protected].
A video that captures the Estes Park Tramway experience can be found below:
(1) comment
If no one else does, seems life the state could step in and keep it going.
