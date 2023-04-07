Sad news shortly followed the joyful announcement that a well-known pair of bald eagles at Standley Lake Regional Park had hatched a baby this week.
On April 2, the eagles were first observed bringing food to the nest for their hatchling. Unfortunately, on April 4, the nest fell, killing the young eaglet.
The eaglet was taken to Rocky Mountain Arsenal for a proper burial.
According to the park, at this time, the best thing they can do is not intervene further and let nature run its course. Bald eagles tend to be sensitive to human interference.
Per a report from 9News, this is the third straight year that this eagle pair has lost its offspring.
