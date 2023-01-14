A powerful snow storm that is moving into the western portion of Colorado is expected to bring gusty winds and up to 24 inches of snow to some portions of the state over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Snow is expected to begin rolling in at around 5 PM on Saturday. NWS mapping shows that the storm will impact a large chunk of the western and southwestern portions of the state including the San Juan Mountains. Snow is expected to spread from the Southern Mountains into the southern valleys overnight on Saturday.
The heaviest snow is expected to fall over the Eastern San Juan Mountains, particularly at the summit of Wolf Creek Pass. There, the service is calling for up to 24 inches of snow to fall by Sunday night. Wind gusts in this region are also predicted to be up to 40 MPH.
Southwestern towns including Durango, Pagosa Springs, and Cortez have been included in a Winter Storm Warning, as up to a foot of snow could fall by Monday.
Below find NWS's "expected snowfall" map:
According to the service, snow fall will continue in these regions through Sunday before tapering of on Monday.
The forecast for snow intensifies again on Tuesday, NWS reports.
"The second storm could bring heavy snow further north, to include the central mountains of western Colorado," NWS said.
Stay up-to-date with the forecast and alerts on the National Weather Service website.
