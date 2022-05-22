The widespread snowstorm that blasted Colorado over the weekend broke and tied several records across the state, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
By 8 AM on Saturday morning two inches of snow was measured in Pueblo, setting a new record for May 21st snowfall. The previous record was 0.2 inches, and was set in 2001. Saturday also tied May 21, 2001 for the city's latest measurable snowfall on record.
In Denver, the low temp of the day was 31 degrees on Saturday, tying the record low for May 21.
"The all-time record low for the month of May is 19F, set 5/3/1907 and 5/2/2013," the NWS said in a tweet.
