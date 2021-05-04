Weekday closures of a four-mile stretch of US 50 are now in place between Montrose and Gunnison through November 2022 from mile markers 123 to 127 as part of the 'Little Blue Creek Improvements' project.
The project will allow for the widening of the roadway, guardrail replacement, rockfall safety improvements, new signage, and new striping.
Full weekday road closures will be in place on this stretch of road from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM, from 1:30 PM to 5:30 PM, and from 7:30 PM to 6:30 AM. During the remaining five hours of the day, single-lane, alternating traffic will be allowed with heavy delays expected. The stretch of road will be fully open on weekends from 5:30 PM on Friday to 8:30 AM on Monday.
Find updates about this closure on the official website or sign-up for text alerts by texting us50 to 21000.
