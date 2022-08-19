According to the US Drought Monitor, there was only a slight improvement in statewide drought over the last week in Colorado based on data that was released Thursday.
Last week, it was reported that 58.22 percent of the state was in drought. This week, it is being reported that 57.92 percent of the state is in drought. This follows another wet week in Colorado and several weeks where significant drops in drought were reported. For example, just three months ago, 93.46 percent of the state was experiencing drought.
In terms of 'extreme' drought – the third of four severity tiers – there was a slight uptick from 4.98 percent of the state to 5.04 percent of the state. While that may seem insignificant, it shows that the amount of the state that is experiencing this more dangerous level of drought is holding steady.
The most severe drought currently exists in the northeast corner of the state.
See where drought exists around the state on the map below:
The National Weather Service does predict wetter than normal conditions over the next couple weeks, as well as cooler or normal temperatures – not above average heat as was experienced earlier this summer. This could help the drought situation.
Read more about drought in Colorado on the US Drought Monitor website.
