Camper Driving Down Road in The Beautiful Countryside Among Pine Trees and Flowers.

File photo. Photo Credit: Feverpitched (iStock).

 Feverpitched

According to a blog that's all about life on the road, one of the top destinations for an RV trip is right in Colorado.

Traveling Lifestyle's list of 'top 5 outdoor destinations,' which focused on spots catering to RVs, listed the 'Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains' site as one of the country's best spots. With RV sites here starting at just $65 per night, Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains sounds like a spot worth checking out during a road trip.

Located in Granby, Colorado, which is on the east side of the National Park, visitors will have access to plenty of nature, both inside and outside of the nearby park.

Learn more about a stay at Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains here.

Other spots on the Traveling Lifestyle list included two places in California, one in Oregon, and one in North Carolina. See that list here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.