According to a blog that's all about life on the road, one of the top destinations for an RV trip is right in Colorado.
Traveling Lifestyle's list of 'top 5 outdoor destinations,' which focused on spots catering to RVs, listed the 'Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains' site as one of the country's best spots. With RV sites here starting at just $65 per night, Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains sounds like a spot worth checking out during a road trip.
Located in Granby, Colorado, which is on the east side of the National Park, visitors will have access to plenty of nature, both inside and outside of the nearby park.
Learn more about a stay at Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains here.
Other spots on the Traveling Lifestyle list included two places in California, one in Oregon, and one in North Carolina. See that list here.
