Colorado isn't necessarily a state known for its local cuisine, but there are plenty of great options – from green chile to mountain pizza to fresh trout. That being said, there are also some dishes in Colorado that can seem pretty off-putting to most. A website called Daily Choices recently released their picks for the 'grossest' foods around the country, respective to each state. The Colorado selection will probably surprise you, but on second though, it starts to make sense.
Believe it or not, sliced and fried bull testicles, also known as Rocky Mountain Oysters, weren't the top pick. Instead, writers at Daily Choices went with shredded wheat. Invented in Denver, Colorado by Henry Perky in 1890, the blog describes the food as "cereal that tastes like a cardboard box" and as "pillow-shaped biscuits [that] would be better slept on than eaten." According to the blog, famed Dr. John Harvey Kellogg even refused to buy the patent on the cereal because he thought the cereal tasted "like eating a whisk broom."
Not going to lie – I was 100 percent expecting Rocky Mountain oysters to be the top pick on this list. It's the easy choice and what people expect – most blogs would go that route. Respect to Daily Choices for thinking outside of the box and picking a locally created food that provides a worse dining experience than eating literal bull testicles. While some Colorado's will still chime up and proudly claim Rocky Mountain oysters as a state dish, with some restaurants specializing in the meaty dish, Colorado's role in the creation of shredded wheat has been lost to time, likely due to lack of popularity. Kudos to you, Daily Choices, for not taking the lazy route and digging deep.
Apologies if shredded wheat is a food you really enjoy. Maybe it's good with a bunch of milk or sugar or fruit. That being said, if something must be added to a food to make it enjoyable, can it be that great?
If you had to choose between eating a bowl of plain Rocky Mountain oysters or a bowl of plain shredded wheat, which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments below.
See the full list here.
