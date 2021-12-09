Photo Credit: Sepidehmaleki (iStock).

Denver, Colorado.

While Denver isn't expected to get much snow as a major storm rolls through Colorado this week, snow accumulation of just a tenth of an inch will be a pretty big deal.

Should Denver get a tenth of an inch of snow at the official Denver International Airport measurement point, it will solidify a record for the 'latest first snow' and result in Denver falling days short of breaking a record set in 1887 for the longest snowless streak – 235 days. This record will be tied if Denver remains snowless through December 12.

While reports on Wednesday showed that there was an 84 percent chance of snowfall taking place in Denver, that number has drastically dropped since. Denver currently has a 67 percent chance of getting snow through Friday night at 11 PM. An hourly breakdown from the Weather Channel shows that this is most likely to happen on Friday morning between 5 AM and 10 AM.

Percent chance of 0.1" of snow or more, as of December 9, 6:44 AM. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Should Denver get missed with this round of possible snow over the next couple days, the next chance for accumulation in the Centennial State would be December 15 (according to OpenSnow) – past the date needed to break Denver's snowless streak record. It's also worth noting that current Denver-specific forecasting from the Weather Channel shows that the city will have a high of 59 that day with a low chance of precipitation, making accumulation unlikely, meaning the new snowless streak record would likely stretch longer.

Could Denver get missed by this snowstorm and perhaps by snow throughout the entire month of December? We'll have to wait and see.

