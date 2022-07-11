There was no escaping the heat this weekend in Colorado, and as might be expected, a number of long-standing temperature records bit the dust. Perhaps the most notable record to fall was one initially set in Denver in 1903 – 119 years ago.
On Saturday afternoon, Denver International Airport reported that the area hit a temperature of 100 degrees. This beat a daily temperature record of 98 degrees that was first set in 1903, tied again in 1989 and 2021.
Slightly south, Colorado Springs beat a daily temperature record on Sunday, hitting 98 degrees and passing a record of 97 that was set in 1954.
Meanwhile, Pueblo saw some of the hottest temperatures in the state, hitting a wild 107 degrees – just two degrees shy of the all-time record (109 degrees on July 13, 2003) and two degrees above a daily record of 105, set in 2016. The National Weather Service also noted that this is only the 8th time the temperature has hit 107 or above in Pueblo's recorded weather history.
According to long-term outlooks from the National Weather Service, at least the next three to four weeks will likely have above-norm temperatures in Colorado. So far, this summer is shaping up to be a toasty one.
