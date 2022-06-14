Monday was a hot one in Colorado this week, with a number of daily high temperature records being tied or falling on June 13.
According to the National Weather Service, Greeley's high of 102 degrees tied a record daily high set in 2006, while Denver's high of 99 degrees tied a record daily high first set in 1994 and reached again in 2006.
Fort Collins ended up hitting 97 degrees, breaking a June 13 record of 96 degrees that was set in 1956.
Meanwhile, Colorado Springs also broke a daily record high last reached in 1956, with local temperatures passing the record of 92 degrees and rising all the way to 95. That record was initially set in 1930 and hasn't been passed since – for a total of 92 years – though it was also tied in 1952.
Record-setting temperatures were also reached in Pueblo, with a temperature of 102 degrees setting a new daily high, passing a 101-degree record from 1981.
Hot temperatures are expected to continue in Colorado throughout the rest of the week, though in most regions, Monday will likely prove to be the hottest day. The Western Slope will get notably hot, with a 100-degree day expected in the Grand Junction area on Thursday.
Stay up-to-date with weather alerts on the National Weather Service website here.
Fascinating. As evidenced by this article, a high temperature set in 1930, had not been broken for 92 years ago.
Hmmm....there must have been "global warming" then. Oh wait, now it's "climate change". Indeed, climate is always changing, so those who've changed their narrative to climate change have regained some level of common sense. If that is possible for them to do so.
Fully 120 years ago there were wine growing vineyards in the Hudson Valley of New York State, Weather was warm enough at that time to sustain those crops. My family participated in growing vineyards in this area at that time. Around the time of WWI, these vineyards could not be sustained.
Now? Vineyards in Hudson Valley N.Y. are enjoying resurgence. Professional golfer, Greg Norman, got involved in growing grape vineyards in Hudson Valley a few years ago.
Climate is always changing. Colorado Springs just set a temperature record of 92 years ago. That is further evidence of this fact.
