According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20.
The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
While more than a week is left in the month, 10-day forecasts for the Denver area show highs in the 70s and low 80s. This will make it unlikely the record will be further extended.
Elsewhere in Colorado, daily record highs were broken. Temperatures hit 97 degrees in Pueblo, passing a record set at 96 degrees on the same date in 1970. A daily high record was also broken in Colorado Springs, with temperatures hitting 91 degrees, breaking an old record of 90 degrees that was set on September 20 of 2016.
