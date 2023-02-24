The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning commuters that winter weather conditions are likely to make travel difficult along the I-70 corridor over the next few days.
Due to safety concerns, several major road closures were announced on Friday at Wolf Creek Pass (between mile markers 157-184), Red Mountain Pass (between mile markers 70-95), and Vail Pass (between mile markers 176-1800).
The department has not said when these closures are expected to end as of 1 PM on Friday.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a round of gusty winds and possible snow are expected to impact the I-70 corridor over the weekend.
"Heavy traffic and blowing snow are likely to lead to extended travel times returning to the metro area. North Central and Southwestern mountains are also expected to see weekend snow and wind. Commercial transport should be prepared with required tire chains or traction devices if traveling mountain areas," CDOT said.
For up-to-date travel information, visit the CoTrip.org.
