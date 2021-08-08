Denver metro area poor air quality (Photo) File photo

Air pollution over downtown Denver while a pair of mule deer overlook the skyline from Golden’s South Table Mountain.

Photo via iStock.

Colorado placed high on the air quality and pollution city ranking by IQAir early Sunday.

By about 10 a.m., Denver's air quality ranked the second-worst in the world on the index.

Air quality and pollution city ranking by IQAir (Photo) screenshot

Air quality and pollution city ranking by IQAir shows Denver, Colorado has having the second-worst air quality in the world early Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Screenshot via iqair.com.

The air quality score read 164 by about 10 a.m. Sunday, putting the air in Denver in the "unhealthy" category.

The main pollutant Sunday in Denver's air is PM2.5 concentration, which read 8-times above the World Health Organization's exposure recommendation.

PM stands for particulate matter, which is a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air. Examples of particles are dust, dirt, soot, or smoke. The number 10 indicates the size of the particle diameter, which can vary up to 10 microns.

Wildfires burning in California and Canada sent a large system filled with smoke across the United States, which recently entered Colorado's Front Range.

Officials recommend people in the area of poor air quality to wear a mask when outside, use an air purifier, close windows to avoid polluted outdoor air from entering your home, and to avoid outdoor exercise.

Particles in the PM2.5 size range are able to penetrate deeply into the respiratory tract, reaching the lungs and eventually, the alveoli.

Exposure to fine particles can cause short-term health effects such as eye, nose, throat and skin irritation, coughing, sneezing, runny nose and shortness of breath. Exposure to fine particles can also affect lung function and worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease.

Western Wildfires Denver Air Quality

Smoke from western wildfires obscures the skyline Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Denver.

On Saturday, Denver's air quality topped the list of air quality and pollution city ranking as worst in the world.

The highest levels of air pollution in the Denver metro area were recorded in 2020 as the highest in a decade. The cause of poor air quality was the raging wildfires across Colorado in 2020, according to IQAir.

Overall, air pollution in the Denver metro area has been decreasing over the past decade because of "new regulations and the cleaner cars we have on the roads." However, because of the wildfire smoke this year, the levels of PM2.5 are much higher than usual, according to IQAir.

Leslie James is all about Colorado when it comes to writing features, sharing adventures, and creating colorful galleries. She loves camping, hiking, mountain biking and snowboarding. Leslie joined OutThere Colorado in November 2020.

