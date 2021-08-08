Colorado placed high on the air quality and pollution city ranking by IQAir early Sunday.
By about 10 a.m., Denver's air quality ranked the second-worst in the world on the index.
The air quality score read 164 by about 10 a.m. Sunday, putting the air in Denver in the "unhealthy" category.
The main pollutant Sunday in Denver's air is PM2.5 concentration, which read 8-times above the World Health Organization's exposure recommendation.
The smoke is so thick you can see gravity waves on visible satellite this evening. These gravity waves are produced by strong winds moving over the mountains and typically show up on different satellite channels like water vapor. #COwx pic.twitter.com/dBDuxpUPhA— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 8, 2021
PM stands for particulate matter, which is a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air. Examples of particles are dust, dirt, soot, or smoke. The number 10 indicates the size of the particle diameter, which can vary up to 10 microns.
Wildfires burning in California and Canada sent a large system filled with smoke across the United States, which recently entered Colorado's Front Range.
Pitkin Community Alert for the All County area(s): Air Quality The State has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke for Pitkin County, including Aspen. This Advisory is in effect until 9:00 AM, August 9, 2021. Visit https://t.co/ADqK5zQvpG for details.— Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) August 8, 2021
Officials recommend people in the area of poor air quality to wear a mask when outside, use an air purifier, close windows to avoid polluted outdoor air from entering your home, and to avoid outdoor exercise.
Particles in the PM2.5 size range are able to penetrate deeply into the respiratory tract, reaching the lungs and eventually, the alveoli.
Exposure to fine particles can cause short-term health effects such as eye, nose, throat and skin irritation, coughing, sneezing, runny nose and shortness of breath. Exposure to fine particles can also affect lung function and worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease.
On Saturday, Denver's air quality topped the list of air quality and pollution city ranking as worst in the world.
BIG SMOKE plume intercept yesterday in Colorado from the Dixie Fire, causing Denver to have the worst air quality of any city on the Planet! Much better air quality today behind that smoky trough. A day outside in CO yesterday means you smoke 2+ cigs https://t.co/GS9QJlM1Jo pic.twitter.com/1diail0c19— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 8, 2021
The highest levels of air pollution in the Denver metro area were recorded in 2020 as the highest in a decade. The cause of poor air quality was the raging wildfires across Colorado in 2020, according to IQAir.
Overall, air pollution in the Denver metro area has been decreasing over the past decade because of "new regulations and the cleaner cars we have on the roads." However, because of the wildfire smoke this year, the levels of PM2.5 are much higher than usual, according to IQAir.
