Lots of wealthy Americans have been migrating to Colorado in recent years – at least that's what a recent data analysis from SmartAsset.com shows. The company analyzed the inter-state movement of households making at least $200,000 per year during 2019 and 2020 – which accounts for less than seven percent of the country. Data showed that Colorado was a hot spot for moneymakers on the move.
During this time, Colorado had the 7th-highest net gain nationwide of households making at least $200,000, with a net gain of 2,624 households at this level of income. While 5,670 high-earning households left the state during this period, 8,294 moved in.
Colorado's net gain is significant, but a far cry from Florida, which gained the most high-income households – a whopping 20,263.
In terms of where these high-income households are flocking from, New York and California were the two biggest outflow states, with a net loss of 19,912 and 19,229 high-earning households, respectively.
Some data has shown that this movement has continued. In the case of the Golden State, the number of residents leaving has resulted in some dubbing the shift 'The California Exodus,' citing high costs of living as a key factor that's pushing people out. With a lower cost of living in places like Colorado, Arizona, and Florida, residents are looking for a state where their dollar goes farther.
Will more wealthy households continue to move to Colorado? And what impact could that have on local prices and the real estate market? We'll have to wait and see.
Thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below.
The wealthiest in this country won't stop until they have the best of everything, which they do by pricing out the working class and poor.
The reason wealthy people are moving from the liberal states like California and NY is because they're tired of being taxed so heavily. Most are moving to states with lower taxes -- like Florida and Texas. Some are moving to Colorado because we're not taxing them as badly as they're used to in California and NY. We can thank TABOR for that -- not the Democrats in charge of our government who look to tax us as much as they think they can get away with and call it a "fee". Like the new delivery "fee". Need to elect Republicans to help the middle class.
I agree ,but we can not get family in California to move because they are taxed too heavily to do that! That's three families on hubby side. I can not even get my family in Ithaca, New York area to move here because this year because we have a Democrat Governor! Maybe next year if we can get a RED State in November!! I pray we can turn Trump Haters (including my atheist son-in-law) into a Republicans! Please GOD we Need to have YOU help us Americans, now! Thank you! Jess
Are you kidding me? GOP is for the corporate robber baron billionaires all the way. They've got you voting against your own interests y'all.
"Need to elect Republicans to help the middle class"
I started out a democrat back in the 80's, but I realized I didn't agree with the way they seem to think throwing money at every problem will fix it and allowing anyone to do anything they want.
So I switched to the republicans in the early 90's and quickly learned they are certainly not for the working man and beholden to the wealthiest among us with no real compassion for those that need a hand up in life sometimes. Trump was the last straw, so I switched to unaffiliated when I moved to Colorado two years ago.
I've lived and worked on both coast and the gulf area, and I can tell you without doubt that we will never save this country from itself (which are the extreme 15-20% on both sides) and put an end to the two party system and elect people that can get thing done, live in peace with each other and not try to tell everyone else (the majority) how they must live, love and believe!
They’re busy making Colorado into California!
Yes! D's are and no thank you!! Jess &Shane
Wonder how many of those $200k+ jobs are government/military related?
