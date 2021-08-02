Casa Bonita

Dozens of people flocked to Lakewood on Saturday April 24, 2021 to attend a "Save Casa Bonita" rally. The restaurant has been closed since March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

An online petition has been started calling for Casa Bonita owners to sell the Denver-area restaurant to Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the creators of a popular television show called 'South Park' that has featured the restaurant in past episodes.

"We don't want you anymore," reads the petition, referring to the current owners of the restaurant.

The petition follows Stone and Parker reportedly expressing interest in buying the restaurant, known for hosting cliff diving performances and for its mariachi music.

After shutting down at the start of the pandemic, Casa Bonita fans have been taken through a series of ups and downs regarding whether or not the restaurant will reopen or close forever.

While owners of Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy in April, they've stated that they have no intentions to sell. In fact, their current goal is to reopen by September 1 or earlier.

At time of publishing, 1,388 people have signed the petition titled "Sell Casa Bonita to the Creators of South Park." Despite its popularity, the petition can't do much aside from letting the owners know that the public is displeased with their role in the restaurant.

Complaints listed on the petition reference food quality, lack of arcade game maintenance, and a limited gift shop, among other things.

