An online petition has been started calling for Casa Bonita owners to sell the Denver-area restaurant to Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the creators of a popular television show called 'South Park' that has featured the restaurant in past episodes.
"We don't want you anymore," reads the petition, referring to the current owners of the restaurant.
The petition follows Stone and Parker reportedly expressing interest in buying the restaurant, known for hosting cliff diving performances and for its mariachi music.
RELATED: 11 real-life 'South Park' destinations found in Colorado
After shutting down at the start of the pandemic, Casa Bonita fans have been taken through a series of ups and downs regarding whether or not the restaurant will reopen or close forever.
While owners of Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy in April, they've stated that they have no intentions to sell. In fact, their current goal is to reopen by September 1 or earlier.
At time of publishing, 1,388 people have signed the petition titled "Sell Casa Bonita to the Creators of South Park." Despite its popularity, the petition can't do much aside from letting the owners know that the public is displeased with their role in the restaurant.
Complaints listed on the petition reference food quality, lack of arcade game maintenance, and a limited gift shop, among other things.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.