Rocky Mountain National Park is warning visitors to proceed with caution after a wave of fall-related injuries that officials have responded to this spring in high elevations areas, including Loch Vale and Sky Pond.
According to officials, two separate incidents occurred on Tuesday in the Loch Vale Area where hikers suffered leg injuries from falling on the snow. Neither of the individuals were wearing traction devices at the time.
The first incident unfolded early Tuesday morning when a 32-year-old male slipped and fell on the snow near Loch Vale. A "hasty team of park rangers" was able to reach the hiker suffering a lower leg injury around 8:30 AM. A team of twenty search and rescue members faced "unfavorable trail conditions" while carrying the injured hiker off the trail via a litter. Rescuers arrived at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead around 3:40 PM. The injured hiker was then transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
Just hours later, park rangers responded to another rescue involving a 28-year-old female who fell from standing height at Timberline Falls. A two-person team made contact with the injured hiker, providing her with micro spikes and trekking poles. She was assisted down the trail and arrived near the Glacier Gorge trailhead at about 7:15 p.m. She was then self-transported to a nearby hospital.
Spring trail conditions are often tricky due to deep snow and fluctuating temperatures.
"Park visitors should expect icy, narrow, and steep trails on the way to Loch Vale," park officials stated in a press release. "Past Loch Vale [...] the snow gets deeper, the trails get icier, and the terrain is difficult to navigate."
Park officials are urging hikers to be prepared for winter conditions across higher elevations by bringing traction devices, warm winter clothes, sturdy boots, poles, and headlamps.
