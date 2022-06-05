A swimmer was rescued from Chatfield Lake at Chatfield State Park on Sunday, according to officials from South Metro Fire Rescue.
Crews were deployed to the lake at around 5 PM. Rescue divers found the individual and were able to bring them to shore. CPR was preformed on the patient, and they were transported to a nearby hospital.
No information regarding the person's condition, or how they ended up in the water has been made available.
