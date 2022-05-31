The water at Rio Blanca Lake, in White River City, will not be refilled in 2022, according to officials.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), crews discovered a problem while working on removing non-native fish from the lake and the White River drainage system in 2021. CPW also planned to reintroduce more compatible species like bluegill, black crappie, largemouth bass, and tiger muskie that year.
"During the process of draining the lake, there were structural issues identified in the outlet structure. The materials needed to repair the outlet structure have been difficult to find. Once the materials arrive, the work will begin to repair the outlet," CPW said in a news release.
At this time, it is unclear when the reservoir will be able to be returned to more normal water levels. However, the lake will remain open while crews work.
“We understand this is a popular location for our anglers and hunters, and apologize for any inconvenience this will have on your summer plans,” said Area 6 Wildlife Manager Bill de Vergie said in a news release.
“Our hope is to ensure all necessary structural repairs are done to prevent the need of draining the lake again in the near future. We appreciate your patience while we work towards restoring the lake as fast as possible."
(1) comment
I think when they tried to do the same thing to Sylvan Lake they took one-two years longer than planned, blew their budget, and went through multiple contractors. Hopefully they learned their lesson...
