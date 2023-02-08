With Super Bowl LVII just days away, news about the big game is filling headlines around the country. Per usual, one big talking point is speculation about which team will win. While the Eagles are the current favorite, the odds are close. Really, it still seems to be anyone's game.
That is – unless you're talking to Chakra the wolf at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide.
A handler recently gave Chakra the chance to pick her favorite for the big game using two signs, one with the logo of the Philadelphia Eagles and the other with the logo of the Kansas City Chiefs. Chakra jumped at the chance.
Decisive! Maybe this wolf knows something we don't. Or maybe attacking the sign actually means the team is going to lose. Who knows. We'll have to wait until Sunday night to see if Chakra was right.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.