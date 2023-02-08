Super Bowl QBs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speak to the media during the NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

With Super Bowl LVII just days away, news about the big game is filling headlines around the country. Per usual, one big talking point is speculation about which team will win. While the Eagles are the current favorite, the odds are close. Really, it still seems to be anyone's game.

That is – unless you're talking to Chakra the wolf at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide.

A handler recently gave Chakra the chance to pick her favorite for the big game using two signs, one with the logo of the Philadelphia Eagles and the other with the logo of the Kansas City Chiefs. Chakra jumped at the chance.

Decisive! Maybe this wolf knows something we don't. Or maybe attacking the sign actually means the team is going to lose. Who knows. We'll have to wait until Sunday night to see if Chakra was right.

