"Don't speed while driving. Don't drink and drive. And don't crash your vehicle into a driver's license office," the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles said in a tweet on Tuesday.
A driver crashed into the Pueblo DMV over the weekend, according to officials. No information regarding the driver's condition or the damage to the building has been made available.
The crash was caught on video by a security camera and the footage is pretty wild. Check it out below:
#PSA - Don't speed while driving.— Colorado DMV (@CO_DMV) August 23, 2022
Don't drink and drive.
And don't crash your vehicle into a driver license office. 🤦♂️
Over the weekend, this individual was a little too eager to visit our Pueblo office. Learn how you can DMV Anywhere by visiting https://t.co/jq3vcgTiIo pic.twitter.com/6iryw6T6PC
Well did he pass his test/s?
Probably one of the examiners, just getting ready for “another day at the office.” ;-)
