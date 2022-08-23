Photo Courtesy: Colorado DMV

Photo Courtesy: Colorado DMV

"Don't speed while driving. Don't drink and drive. And don't crash your vehicle into a driver's license office," the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles said in a tweet on Tuesday. 

A driver crashed into the Pueblo DMV over the weekend, according to officials. No information regarding the driver's condition or the damage to the building has been made available. 

The crash was caught on video by a security camera and the footage is pretty wild. Check it out below: 

(2) comments

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

Well did he pass his test/s?

Mtgolfer53
Mtgolfer53

Probably one of the examiners, just getting ready for “another day at the office.” ;-)

