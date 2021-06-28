A Walmart employee was quick to react when a white-tailed deer wandered into their store last week in Wisconsin.
According to a report from WKOW 27 NEWS, the deer entered the Baraboo, Wisconsin store from somewhere in the back of the building.
In the video, a Walmart employee named Lisa can be seen wrestling the deer to the ground to prevent it from causing more issues in the store. The doe was then set free outside.
A similar incident took place in Colorado a few years ago when a deer came through the doors of a King Soopers grocery store in Longmont.
It's not uncommon for wild animals to live around humans in areas where civilization meets nature. People should avoid interfering with the lives of these animals and report issues and concerns to trained wildlife officials.
What would you do if you saw a deer wandering around your local grocery store? Let us know in the comments below.
