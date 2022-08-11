The wilderness can be a scary place when things start going wrong, especially when someone in a group seems to vanish in thin air. Most of the time, people are found alive and well, but other times, that's not the case.
YouTuber MrBallen highlights three mysterious Colorado cases that are somewhat unexplained in a viral video that's since gotten close to four million views. He starts with a case that took place in Pike National Forest before moving to a man that disappeared and was later found deceased near Vail. The third and final story covers a case of a boy that went missing and was later found dead near Allenspark.
Watch the viral video below and find more stories like this by checking out the Missing 411 book series from David Paulides.
What do you think happened in these cases? Let us know in the comment section.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.