Wildlife and face masks just don't mix! As the battle against the coronavirus continues, disposal face masks are polluting our forests and endangering our wildlife.
A grizzly bear cub was caught on camera in Yellowstone National Park with a discarded face mask dangling from its mouth.
“Folks, please don’t leave your disposable masks (or any other trash) behind. It’s not hard to do better than this," reads the caption shared along with the video on Instagram.
Face masks present a choking hazard to wildlife, often causing small animals to get tangled up.
Face masks are killing our wildlife, restricting human's oxygen, polluting our planet pic.twitter.com/dnRV81dOIv— Marion Alice (@marion1_alice) May 24, 2021
Dispose of face masks and plastic gloves properly. Keep wildlife wild by following the core principles of Leave No Trace. Store food properly, pack out all your trash properly, and as always, never attempt to approach and feed any wildlife.
