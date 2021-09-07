Grizzly Bear mother and cubs in a grassy meadow, Photo Credit: KenCanning (iStock).

Photo Credit: KenCanning (iStock).

 KenCanning

Wildlife and face masks just don't mix! As the battle against the coronavirus continues, disposal face masks are polluting our forests and endangering our wildlife.

A grizzly bear cub was caught on camera in Yellowstone National Park with a discarded face mask dangling from its mouth.

“Folks, please don’t leave your disposable masks (or any other trash) behind. It’s not hard to do better than this," reads the caption shared along with the video on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jon Kuiper (@jwkimages)

Face masks present a choking hazard to wildlife, often causing small animals to get tangled up.

Dispose of face masks and plastic gloves properly. Keep wildlife wild by following the core principles of Leave No Trace. Store food properly, pack out all your trash properly, and as always, never attempt to approach and feed any wildlife. 

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer.

