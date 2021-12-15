Dust storm File photo. Photo Credit: Ghulam Hussain (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: Ghulam Hussain (iStock).

 Ghulam Hussain

A video published by Kevin Velazquez on Twitter appears to capture winds flipping a fifth-wheel trailer in Pueblo, Colorado.

Strong winds slammed the area on the morning of December 15, when what the National Weather Service described as a "wall of dust" moved through. A dust storm warning was posted, impacting more than 150,000 people and warning of life-threatening conditions.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

