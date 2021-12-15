A video published by Kevin Velazquez on Twitter appears to capture winds flipping a fifth-wheel trailer in Pueblo, Colorado.
Strong winds slammed the area on the morning of December 15, when what the National Weather Service described as a "wall of dust" moved through. A dust storm warning was posted, impacting more than 150,000 people and warning of life-threatening conditions.
See the video below:
My parents just sent me this. Pueblo West, CO #cowx pic.twitter.com/6pym8fYMA7— Kevin Velazquez (@kvcreativetv) December 15, 2021
What's going on in your part of the state today? Let us know in the comments.
