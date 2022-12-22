Traffic stacked up on I-70 on Thursday after a semi-truck spun near Silverthorne amid icy conditions.
A video posted by Colorado State Patrol has since gone viral, capturing standstill traffic near the Eisenhower Tunnel in eastbound lanes.
Watch it below:
The closure was announced at about 9:30 AM, with traffic cleared around 1:30 PM.
This is one reason why it's always important to fill a vehicle's gas tank prior to winter travel. It's also important to pack the trunk with safety essentials.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.