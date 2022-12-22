Screenshot from video shared by Colorado State Patrol.

Traffic stacked up on I-70 on Thursday after a semi-truck spun near Silverthorne amid icy conditions.

A video posted by Colorado State Patrol has since gone viral, capturing standstill traffic near the Eisenhower Tunnel in eastbound lanes.

Watch it below:

The closure was announced at about 9:30 AM, with traffic cleared around 1:30 PM.

This is one reason why it's always important to fill a vehicle's gas tank prior to winter travel. It's also important to pack the trunk with safety essentials.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

