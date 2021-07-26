Screenshot. See full video from Colorado Parks and Wildlife below.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently shared footage of a bear cub cooling off on a hot day at Roxborough State Park and it's too cute not to share.

Find the video below and watch as a bear cub dives into a small pool of water:

The video is credited to Ranger Tiffany McCauley.

