Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently shared footage of a bear cub cooling off on a hot day at Roxborough State Park and it's too cute not to share.
Find the video below and watch as a bear cub dives into a small pool of water:
We interrupt your Wednesday morning for this very important trail cam footage of a bear cub cooling off.— Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) July 21, 2021
📍 #RoxboroughStatePark
📷: @RangerTMcCauley #WildlifeWednesday pic.twitter.com/f8yB30bIkT
The video is credited to Ranger Tiffany McCauley.
