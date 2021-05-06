File photo. Photo Credit: Lynn_Bystrom (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: Lynn_Bystrom (iStock).

 Lynn_Bystrom

Video of a tranquilized black bear falling from a tree into a tarp in the middle of a college campus in Pennsylvania has recently gone viral on social media.

Watch the wild moment below as the bear, estimated to weigh between 150 to 200 pounds, falls from the tree into a red tarp with more than 20 people helping to cushion its fall.

According to Clarion University, the bear was first discovered between Hart Chapel and Founders Hall at Clarion University shortly Tuesday morning shortly after 8:00 a.m.

A report from WXPI says three nursing students assisted wildlife officers, tagging the bear’s ears and pulling out a tooth for lab testing to estimate the animal's age.

"Black bears are coming out of winter hibernation, and they are hungry and looking for snacks," officials from the Pennsylvania Game Commission warned. 

Wildlife officials say the bear has since been relocated to game lands further north in Clarion County.

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.