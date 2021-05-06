Video of a tranquilized black bear falling from a tree into a tarp in the middle of a college campus in Pennsylvania has recently gone viral on social media.
Watch the wild moment below as the bear, estimated to weigh between 150 to 200 pounds, falls from the tree into a red tarp with more than 20 people helping to cushion its fall.
According to Clarion University, the bear was first discovered between Hart Chapel and Founders Hall at Clarion University shortly Tuesday morning shortly after 8:00 a.m.
A report from WXPI says three nursing students assisted wildlife officers, tagging the bear’s ears and pulling out a tooth for lab testing to estimate the animal's age.
"Black bears are coming out of winter hibernation, and they are hungry and looking for snacks," officials from the Pennsylvania Game Commission warned.
Wildlife officials say the bear has since been relocated to game lands further north in Clarion County.
