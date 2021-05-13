A tourist in Yellowstone National Park got way too close to three massive grizzly bears while attempting to take a photograph of the wild sleuth.
NBC Montana shared dramatic footage of a woman getting bluff charged within 15 feet by one of the grizzly bears after getting way too close, despite several warnings from others. In the video the woman seems unfazed by the heart-racing interaction.
Check out this clip of a @YellowstoneNPS grizzly bear bluff charging a tourist that got too close. Darcie Addington took this from the safety of her vehicle. She doesn't know the other woman, but says several people warned her. Remember to give bears at least 100 yards of space. pic.twitter.com/7rnMgKGNxm— NBC Montana (@NBCMontana) May 12, 2021
Yellowstone National Park officials told NBC Montana that the video is currently being investigated.
"Remember to give wildlife room, use a zoom," Yellowstone National Park recently tweeted. "The safest way to view wildlife is through a telephoto lens, a spotting scope, or a pair of binoculars."
Grizzly bears are typically much larger than black bears, weighing up to 1,000 pounds. The average weight in the Yellowstone area ranges from around 300 to 700 pounds for male grizzly bears and 200 to 400 pounds for females, according to Natural Habitat Adventures.
Officials say the grizzly bear has been eradicated from Colorado since 1952. That being said, a lone bear was killed in 1979 (it's an insane story, click here to read). The mountainous state is home to only one bear species now, the black bear, which can be colored in a range of black, brown, white, or cinnamon. The black bear population is estimated to be around 19,000 in Colorado, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Editor's Note: Do not approach bears or any other wildlife. Give them space and keep them wild.
