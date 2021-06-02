Dry snow avalanche with a powder cloud. Photo Credit: med_ved (iStock).

An insanely close call was captured on video and published by professional skier Victor Galuchot on his Instagram page. It shows Galuchot knocking down a massive avalanche from a snow-covered ridge while standing dangerously close to where the slide breaks off. At the time the slide occurs, Galuchot is stomping on the edge to check for stability. Spoiler alert, it's not stable.

The original post doesn't give much detail about the incident itself, omitting specifics about where it took place.

Victor Galuchot is a 36-year-old French skier that is a Salomon athlete. He is also sponsored by a number of other brands, including Dakine.

