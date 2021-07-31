While it may not have been the freshest of snow, one skier in Colorado managed to find a few turns down a mountainside in July.
The skier follows a narrow line of snow off Independence Pass, which reaches a top elevation of 12,095 feet above sea level as it crosses the Continental Divide of the Rocky Mountains.
The patch of snow that remains year-round is known as Elway's Glacier in alpine elevations. The alpine zone is characterized by extreme temperature fluctuations, deep snowpack, and high winds.
Over the course of thousands of years, Independence Pass was carved by glaciers and the erosive nature of the Roaring Fork River.
The road, Colorado Highway 82, connects the small town of Twin Lakes to Aspen and was the first road in the Roaring Fork Valley. The road was built in its current location in 1927 and was paved in 1967. Backcountry skiers make use of the slopes during the late spring and early summer.
