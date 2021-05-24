A rare white grizzly bear has been captured roaming along the roadsides of Canada.
"We were like 'holy smokes!" Cara Clarkson, an employee at the Rimrock Resort Hotel, who spotted the bear foraging alongside the Trans-Canada Highway in April of 2020 told St. Albert Today. "That is full on a white grizzly bear."
Gorgeous Rare White Grizzly Bear Sighted In Canada. https://t.co/esR1bbQBvw pic.twitter.com/aCwJIwhQPH— Scott Black (@XercesSB) February 23, 2021
The species is extremely rare, according to wildlife experts. Locals of Banff have even named the bear “Nakoda the White Grizzly.”
Nakoda means “friend” or "Ally" in the native language of the Stoney Nakoda, the Indigenous people of Banff.
"This is a very special bear so if you are lucky enough to see it, please keep your distance," a post on the local Facebook page Bow Valley Network reads.
Nakoda isn't the only grizzly making headlines in the area. There's "The Boss," a 660-pound male grizzly bear, and "Split Lip", a large grizzly known for eating other grizzlies in Banff National Park.
Editor's Note: Keep wildlife wild. Most national parks require you stay at least 100 yards or 300 feet away from bears.
