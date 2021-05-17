A parkgoer captured some tense footage of a standoff between a grizzly bear and more than ten wolves in Yellowstone National Park. The wolves appear to be chasing the grizzly bear off. The wild scene lasted about three minutes.
"The grizzly started standing up on his hind legs to get a better view of what was going on and then started to approach the wolves," the video's caption reads. "Soon the rest of the wolf pack appears and escorts the bear into the trees."
It's unclear if the wolves were protecting their pups from the grizzly bear or on the hunt for their next meal.
As of January 2020, the National Park Service estimates there are nearly 100 wolves and 8 packs in the Greater Yellowstone Region. In 2019, the National Park Service estimated that there were 728 grizzlies.
The estimated Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bear population increased from 136 in 1975 to a peak of 757 (estimated) in 2014. It is since believed to have dropped.
Editor's Note: Do not approach any wildlife, even if it appears sick, injured, or orphaned. Use binoculars or a camera with zoom to view them from a safe distance.
