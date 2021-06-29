In case you missed it, Interstate 70 in the area of Glenwood Canyon was hit by multiple mudslides this weekend amid heavy rains, ultimately resulting in a lengthy closure of a 46-mile stretch of highway (which has since reopened).
Hours after the Sunday mudslides, river guide Christo Johnson shared footage taken earlier that day on the river while touring with Defiance Rafting. As the guided raft tour passes the scene, heavy rain is falling and mud can be seen pouring across the interstate and into the water of the Colorado River. At one point, a wall of mud can be seen falling off the edge of the elevated westbound lanes while traffic is stopped on eastbound lanes below.
As mentioned by the person narrating the video, the mudslides were the result of the 32,631-acre Grizzly Creek Fire, which resulted in a large burn scar along the interstate. Burn scar areas can be particularly susceptible to flash flooding and mudslides.
Watch the video below:
